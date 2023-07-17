If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

UK games professionals establish Scallywag Arcade

Led by Spencer Crossley the studio is currently developing a VR title based on an established IP

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

UK game alums have formed the indie studio Scallywag Arcade.

Its founding teams' experience includes Merge Games, Evolution Studio, and Just Add Water.

CEO Spencer Crossley leads the studio; his career experience includes Sony, Hasbro, and Warner Bros. Games.

Scallywag is developing an unnamed virtual reality project based on an entertainment IP.

"To say we were buzzing when we got our hands on this IP would be an understatement," said Scallywag's head of games Niall Taylor.

"When weighing up the best platform for the concept, it was a slam dunk for VR."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.