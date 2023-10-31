Ubisoft's Chief People Officer Anika Grant to leave next month

Ubisoft's Chief People Office Anika Grant will leave the publisher in November.

In an email seen by GamesIndustry.biz, it is stated Grant is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

She was brought into the company in 2021 following a series of abuse scandals that rocked the business the previous year.

Speaking at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit in September, she told attendees that the company's turnaround was "on the right path."

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a staff email that the search for her replacement is well underway.

"Anika has been instrumental in leading the transformation of Ubisoft's human resources and talent management function since she joined the company," the company told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement.

"She and her team implemented consequential changes and programs that greatly contributed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment in which all Ubisoft team members can thrive and realise their full potential. We warmly thank her for her many contributions.

"Anika is leaving Ubisoft at the end of November to pursue new opportunities and we are working on a smooth transition over the coming weeks to prepare the appointment of a new Chief People Officer, whose mission will be to continue driving HR excellence at Ubisoft."