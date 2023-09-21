Ubisoft names Julian Gerighty as executive producer of The Division label

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Julian Gerighty has been named executive producer of The Division brand at Ubisoft.

Gerighty will take on the role after Star Wars Outlaws, in which he serves as creative director, has shipped.

His new responsibilities will include building out the team for the newly announced Tom Clancy's The Division 3. The action RPG's development will be led by Ubisoft subsidiary Massive Entertainment.

He originally joined Ubisoft in 1999 and has held various roles over the years, such as creative director of The Crew and served in the same position for Tom Clancy's The Division and its sequel.

"The Division is still in its early years as a franchise. There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore, and people to protect," said Gerighty.

"…There are a huge number of talented developers currently working on the brand, and I think that having more consistency can only make everybody's work sing."