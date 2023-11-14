Transcend Fund amasses nearly $60m in second seed fund

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Venture capital firm Transcend Fund has announced the closure of a nearly $60 million second seed fund.

The firm was established in 2020 and is managed by Andrew Sheppard, Brett Krause, and Shanti Bergel.

Transcend focuses on early-stage investments across the video games industry.

"Gaming is advantaged by almost every modern digital growth vector at scale. As computing has evolved, costs have dropped, and access has broadened, the creative and commercial space for gaming has exploded around the world," said Bergel.

Transcend has invested in companies such as Possibility Space, Cosmic Lounge, and Singularity 6.