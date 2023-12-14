Thunderful shakes up leadership team

Thunderful has reshuffled its leadership, with chief games officer Agostino Simonetta leaving the company and four new executives appointed.

VP of studios Claire Boissiere has been promoted to executive vice president of studios and development. She will continue being Jumpship's studio director in addition to her new position.

Thunderful's VP of marketing Harriet Hughes has become its new executive vice president of publishing. She will continue to run the company's marketing input, and head its first and third-party publishing and sales divisions.

Kathrin Strangfeld, previously chief operations officer, is now executive vice president of operations, while Sue Smith has been promoted to group vice president of people and culture where she'll be overseeing all of the company's HR.

All four of them will work alongside CFO Henrik Lundkvist and EVP of distribution Johan Mannerhill as part of the newly reorganised exec structure. This follows the appointment of new CEO Martin Walfisz back in May.

Meanwhile, Simonetta is leaving Thunderful to "take on new opportunities." He had joined the company back in June 2021.