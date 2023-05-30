Thunderful Group names Massive founder Martin Walfisz as new CEO

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Martin Walfisz, founder of Tom Clancy's The Division developer Massive Entertainment, will be the new CEO for Thunderful Group.

Currently a board member for the group, Walfisz will take on the role before September 1, succeeding acting CEO Anders Maiqvist.

Maiqvist took over leadership of the company last year when previous CEO and co-foudner Brjann Sigurgeirsson stepped down to take a more development-centric role within Thunderful.

Walfisz has been working in the games industry since 1997 when he founded Massive Entertainment, a studio he ran as president until his departure in April 2009.

He has also served on the board of other games firms, such as Starbreeze, Mercury Steam, Supermassive Games and the Association of Swedish Game Developers, and he helped form Nordisk Film's mergers and acquisition division Nordisk Games.

"Thunderful is a very exciting company that I have been following since its inception," said Walfisz. "To be asked to lead the group as CEO is both an honor and a big responsibility. I look forward to working with the talented people of Thunderful to capitalize on, and develop, the business potential, creativity and passion that exists within the group.

"Thunderful is on an exciting growth journey, and I’m convinced that we’ve only seen the beginning."