The Escapist staff resign following termination of editor-in-chief Nick Calandra

Journalists from The Escapist have resigned in response to the termination of its editor-in-chief Nick Calandra.

On Monday, Calandra announced on X that he was fired for "not achieving goals" reportedly set by the Gamurs Group, which acquired The Escapist last year.

"I was let go for 'not achieving goals' that were never properly set for us, and a lack of understanding of our audience and the team that built that audience," Calandra wrote. "I've watched many colleagues let go for the same reasons, and today was my day."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Calandra and the Gamurs Group for more clarification.

Calandra shared more information on Discord, revealing that the "entire video team" has resigned in response.

This includes Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw, who created the video review series Zero Punctuation.

"Today, I formally resigned from The Escapist and Gamurs," Croshaw wrote today on X. "I don't have the rights to Zero Punctuation, but whatever happens you'll be hearing from my voice again soon, in a new place."

Contributors such as Amy Campbell, Parkes Harman, Darren Mooney, Matt Laughlin, and Design Delve's JM8 have also left the site in response to Calandra's termination.