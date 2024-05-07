Remedy cancels multiplayer project Kestrel

Remedy has announced the cancellation of its multiplayer title codenamed Kestrel in order to focus on its existing franchises.

In a post on its website, Remedy said the title was at its "early concept stage," supported by a small team. The developers will be assigned to other projects at the studio, and Remedy also reduced its recruitment and funding needs as a result.

Codename Kestrel (previously known as Vanguard) was unveiled in November 2023. Remedy announced at the time that it would be a premium multiplayer title instead of the previously announced free-to-play model.

The title was co-funded by Tencent, who was also due to co-publish it. The Chinese company acquired a 3.8% stake in Remedy back in 2021, which raised to 14% last month.

Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala commented: "Codename Kestrel showed early promise, but the project was still in its early concept stage. Our other projects have advanced well and are moving to the next stages of development, and increasing focus on them provides us with benefits.

"We can reallocate talented Kestrel developers to these other game projects, and many of our support functions get additional focus on their operations. This is yet another means to ensure that our game projects continue advancing well."