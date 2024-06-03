Take-Two reportedly planning to close or sell Private Division

Take-Two is planning to close or potential sell its indie-focused publishing label Private Division.

That's according to an IGN report, which cites sources familiar with the matter who say almost all Private Division staff have been laid off. Take-Two has declined to comment.

Management reportedly told employees in April that Take-Two would no longer support the publishing label, with only a handful of staff left to handle the remaining publishing deals. These include Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked, Wētā Workshop's Tales of the Shire, and an unannounced title from Pokémon developer Game Freak.

At least two other publishing deals are said to have been dropped. Bloober Team revealed last week it had lost its deal with Private Division for an unannounced survival horror game, while IGN reports the other was with One More Level, the developer behind Ghostrunner.

Take-Two is said to be in discussions with potential buyers for Private Division, with an unnamed private equity firm showing interest.

The publisher has also been looking into selling the Kerbal Space Program IP, potentially with Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games included.

All of this follows a series of reports that indicate Private Division is shrinking. Take-Two reportedly closed both the label's subsidiaries, Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Intercept Games.

CEO Strauss Zelnick later said neither studio has technically been closed, but a WARN notice indicates Intercept will be shut down this month with staff confirming there have been widespread layoffs at this studio.

Private Division's changes follow Take-Two's announcement it was laying off 5% of all staff as part of its third cost-reduction program in just over a year.