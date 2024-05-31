Private Division reportedly drops publishing deal with Bloober Team

Polish developer Bloober Team has reportedly lost a publishing deal with Take-Two's indie-focused label Private Division after the latter pulled out of the agreement.

Bloober Team posted a Polish-only financial notice, which appears to indicate it receive notice of the deal's end from Take-Two yesterday.

The two companies were working together on an unannounced survival horror game referred to as Project C, news of which emerged last month.

The release was spotted by Twitter user and games analyst MauroNL, who said terms of the termination are being negotiated and Bloober Team may seek another publisher.

When asked for confirmation, a Take-Two spokesperson responded with the following statement.

"As we announced earlier this month and in conjunction with our quarterly results, our entire organization contributed to our cost reduction efforts, including Private Division. We refocused our pipeline within Private Division and are still planning to support an array of titles, including Moon Studio’s No Rest for the Wicked, which launched on early access for PC on April 18th; Wētā Workshop Game Studio’s Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, which is planned to launch in the second half of 2024; and our title in partnership with Gamefreak.

"We have nothing further to note."

Private Division has been going through a number of changes since Take-Two announced it was laying off 5% of all staff as part of its third cost-reduction program in just over a year.

The publisher reportedly closed both Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2 studio Intercept Games. While Take-Two says it has not technically closed any studios, various members of the Intercept team have confirmed there will be layoffs at the developer next month.