Intercept Games facing layoffs by end of June

Staff at Intercept Games have reported layoffs will be taking place at the studio next month.

Numerous employees at the Kerbal Space Program developer shared the news on LinkedIn, including senior design manager Quinn Duffy who wrote that the team is expected to be made redundant on June 28.

Software engineer John Del Valle and principal engineer Mark Jones also confirmed the date in separate posts.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with this team, and you couldn't ask for a more dedicated group of developers who really embrace the Kerbal spirit," wrote Jones. "It will be hard to say goodbye to such a unique title and franchise, but all good things must come to an end.

"This is a tough time for the industry, and unfortunately another great group of developers are going to be out looking for work."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Take-Two for further information.

The news comes after a report by Bloomberg published in May that suggested the planned closure of Intercept Games, alongside UK developer Roll7.

A WARN notice was also filed in Washington State, which detailed the closure of a Take-Two office on June 28 with 70 workers affected by layoffs.

Following these reports, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with IGN that it hadn't shut down either studio.

A spokesperson for the publisher told GamesIndustry.biz that its Private Division label will "continue to make updates to Kerbal Space Program 2."