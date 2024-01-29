Steel City Interactive moves to Sheffield

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Steel City Interactive has expanded its staff and relocated to Sheffield, UK.

The move comes a year after it released its first title, the boxing game Undisputed, back in January 2023 on Early Access for Steam.

Steel City was established in 2020 by Ash Habib, Asif Habib, and Asad Habib.

"2023 has been an amazing year of growth for the studio – from expanding the team, developing the game, kitting out the new studio, and building some fantastic partnerships. The incredible support from the boxing world and dedication of the team means we're in great shape for a knockout 2024," said Habib.

Additionally, the studio has expanded with eight new appointments to its leadership team.

Joining the studio is Tom Miles, head of studio; Ben Heavens, head of production; Dayantha Walawwatta, Steel City’s new art director; and Ashleigh Meale, people and culture manager.

Christopher King, senior designer, and Steven Dalton, senior A.I. programmer, are rounding out the new leadership additions. Carly Drew, head of marketing, and Neil Millstone, technical director.