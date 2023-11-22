Steam's USD currency change for Argentina and Turkey results in game price hikes

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Steam's new USD regional pricing for Argentina and Turkey has yielded considerable price hikes.

As reported by PC Gamer, Steam Users took to Reddit to express their frustrations with the changes.

For example, Stardew Valley has jumped in cost by 2900% due to the new currency system.

However, PC Gamer notes that price changes have not been as drastic across the board.

"Take the year's biggest games, for example. Baldur's Gate 3 has gone up from a converted peso price of $28.25 to $35, an increase of 24%; Starfield has gone up by the same amount, from $33.91 to $42; and Call of Duty rounds out the hat trick with a jump from $56.52 to $70," said PC Gamer.

The publication added that Argentinian Steam users also have to pay high taxes in addition to listed Steam game prices.

In October, Valve announced that it would change the currency used for sales in Turkey and Argentina.

"Exchange rate volatility in Argentina and Turkey in recent years has made it hard for game developers to choose appropriate prices for their games and keep them current," said Valve.