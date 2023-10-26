Valve dropping Turkish and Argentinian currencies on Steam

Valve is changing the currency used for sales in Argentina and Turkey on Steam to USD next month due to "exchange rate volatility."

From November 20, two new pricing regions will be implemented, LATAM-USD (including Argentina) and MENA-USD (including Turkey), Valve announced on Steamworks.

Over 25 countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa will receive regionalised pricing (a full list of the countries can be found at the end of this story).

Pricing in Argentinian Pesos or Turkish Lira will automatically convert to USD at the current exchange rate. This includes money in users' Steam wallets, in-game transactions, and existing subscription services.

If, as a publisher, you haven't entered prices for the new regions, "those regions will show your default USD pricing unless and until you add prices in the LATAM-USD and MENA-USD fields," the FAQ section reads.

"Exchange rate volatility in Argentina and Turkey in recent years has made it hard for game developers to choose appropriate prices for their games and keep them current," Valve wrote in a community post.

"In addition, we have had a hard time keeping Steam payment methods up and running in these territories due to the constant foreign exchange fluctuations, fees, taxes, and logistical issues."

The company added: "Pricing games in USD for customers in Argentina and Turkey will help us provide greater stability and consistency for players and partners, while also enabling us to continue to offer a variety of payment methods to Steam users in those countries/territories."

LATAM-USD region

Central America

Belize

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

South America

Argentina

Bolivia

Ecuador

Guyana

Paraguay

Suriname

Venezu

MENA-USD region

Middle East

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Turkey

Yemen

North Africa

Algeria

Libya

Morocco

Tunisia

Sudan