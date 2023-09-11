Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World suffers office fire

A fire has destroyed part of Stalker developer GSC Game World's offices in Prague.

As reported by Czech site Vortex, translated by HazzadorGamin on X, one floor has been destroyed due to an electrical installation fire.

No injuries have been reported. Damages are estimated to be 1.5 million CZK ($65,866).

According to the outlet, the fire took out a floor containing backup servers.

One of GSC Game World's developers provided an update on Discord, saying that the floor "requires a full restoration" and clarified that "further details of the accident are still being investigated."

They went on to say the fire won't "make us stop in the pursuit of our final goal" in developing Stalker 2 and that the team has "dealt with worse than that before."

Earlier this year, GSC Game World shared that they had been the victim of "constant cyberattacks" over the past year.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the studio also had to relocate a portion of its office from Kyiv to Prague in 2022 so part of the team could continue development.

Stalker 2 was initially due to release in April 2022 but has since faced multiple pushbacks. The game is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024.