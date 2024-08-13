Skip to main content

Supercell appoints new CFO

Outgoing CFO will remain at Supercell "with a focus on supporting existing and future growth initiatives"

Supercell logo
Image credit: Supercell
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Supercell has appointed Gerard Griffin as its new CFO.

Griffin has over 25 years of experience in finance and business leadership roles, having previously assumed senior positions at firms like EA, Zynga, NBC, and Sportradar.

Looking ahead, Griffin says he will be "working with [...] the leadership team in creatively growing our games and business."

Outgoing CFO Janne Snellman will remain at Supercell "with a focus on supporting existing and future growth initiatives like working with investee companies."

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Supercell and working with Ilkka and the leadership team in creatively growing our games and business," Griffin said.

"I am excited for the future as we continue to innovate and scale our best-in-class games portfolio and highly engaged player base."

Supercell CEO and co-founder Ilkka Paananen added: "Ger knows what it takes to build and grow great companies. We have a long history of building great games, and Ger’s leadership will help us continue to build an even better business alongside this.

"His passion for games, extensive experience, and of course, special Irish sense of humour that seems to be a great match with the Supercell culture, will help us in levelling up."

An earlier version of this story's headline stated Griffin had been appointed CEO, not CFO. This has been amended and updated.



