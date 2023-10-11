Space Rock Games secures $900,000 in funding

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

New Zealand game studio Space Rock Games has raised $900,000 from its latest funding rounds.

The developer has now amassed $1.2 million from investments as Hillfarrance Venture Capital led the funding.

Space Rock Games was founded in 2020, and the team is currently developing Criminals Within, a co-op multiplayer adventure.

The studio's funding will go towards expanding its staff and the development of its debut action game.

"Thanks to this investment, we've managed to hire industry veterans who created Fable, Path of Exile, Chivalry 2, Alien vs Predator, and many other incredible games. It enables us to keep the momentum going and to make Criminals Within truly amazing," said Space Rock Games managing director Zsombor Pirok.