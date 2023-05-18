Sony's Project Leonardo officially named the Access controller

Sony has shared more details about its PlayStation 5 accessibility controller, previously known as Project Leonardo and now officially named Access.

In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino shared new images of the controller and its different components. It will include a wide range of swappable button and stick caps of various sizes and shapes so players can create a layout that matches their needs and preferences.

Access can be used on a flat surface, oriented 360 degrees, or mounted on an AMPS or tripod, Sony also clarified. The distance between the stick and the various buttons can also be adjusted. A separate blog post goes into greater details about the hardware features.

Nishino also shared details of the Access UI, which will allow users to personalize their settings, set up their preferred orientation for the device, and create their personal control profiles.

The executive also revealed that up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller could be used as a single controller.

Access was developed with the help of accessibility experts and specialist organizations, including AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and Stack Up. It was first unveiled back in January at CES.