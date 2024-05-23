Skip to main content

Sony shows off possible future PlayStation controller in prototyping exercise

Platform holder emphasises 'Creative Entertainment Vision' is not directly related to in-development products

News by James Batchelor
Sony has shared a video that shows the results of a prototyping exercise in which its teams imagined what future products from the company might look like, including PlayStation.

In the video below, you'll see a mix of transparent smartphones, augmented reality headsets, and a games controller with a ring light in the middle.

The footage was first shown at Sony's annual corporate strategy meeting, where it shared its 'Creative Entertainment Vision' for where it aims to be in ten years.

There are also appearances from Aloy, the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as Sony positioning Horizon as a key IP along Ghostbusters and others.

The video description emphasizes that anything shown "is not directy related to any existing Sony products of services."

