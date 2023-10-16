If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Something Wicked Games appoints Will Shen as lead content designer

The former Bethesda design director will work on the studio's upcoming RPG Wyrdsong

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Something Wicked Games announced that it has hired Will Shen as its new lead content designer.

He joins the studio that has brought other games industry veterans such as Robert Land, Jessica Sliwinski, and Akil Hooper.

Shen previously served as design director at Bethesda Game Studios; he was with the company for 14 years. His game credits include Starfield, Fallout 4, and Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

He is currently working on Something Wicked's debut RPG title Wyrdsong.

In Shen's hiring announcement, he said, "Excited to announce that I've joined Something Wicked Games! I'll be working alongside an incredible group of roleplaying game developers, and it's amazing to think we have veterans from Bethesda, Obsidian, and Bioware all on one team."

