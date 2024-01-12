Shuji Utsumi appointed CEO of Sega America and Europe

Shuji Utsumi has been named president/COO and CEO of Sega America and Europe.

Announced on Wednesday in a notice to investors, Utsumi's previous role as co-COO and representative director will be taken up by Yukio Sugino, starting April 1, 2024.

Utsumi is an industry veteran, having joined Sony in 1994 as vice president where he was involved in the launch of the PlayStation in North America. He joined Sega in 1996 as senior vice president, and oversaw the launch of the Sega Dreamcast in the same territory.

He left Sega in 2000 to work for Disney Interactive, followed by roles in Q Entertainment, Warner Music Japan, and Cybird before returning in 2019 as vice president and senior executive officer.

Utsumi was named co-COO, president of consumer games and transmedia, and representative director in April 2023.

Sega Sammy also announced the retirement of three executives, including former executive vice president Shigeru Yamashita, former senior vice president Taketo Oshima, and former director of the board Hideo Yoshizawa.

On January 2, Sega Europe announced the return of former president Jurgen Post as COO of West Studios and regional managing director, and the departure of chief studios officer Tim Heaton.

Sega has been restructuring its operations, primarily in Europe, since September last year which led to layoffs at Creative Assembly and the cancellation of Hyenas.