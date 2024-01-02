Jurgen Post returns as Sega Europe shakes up leadership

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sega Europe has announced some big changes to its leadership structure, including the return of former president Jurgen Post.

Post rejoins as COO of West Studios and regional managing director as of today. He previously served as president and COO for Sega Europe from 2012 to 2017, during what the publisher described as a "period of exponential growth."

He had been working at Sega for ten years before he left for a three-year stint at Tencent. In 2020, he was named CEO of Miniclip.

As Post returns, Sega Europe also loses two long-running executives. President and CEO Gary Dale is stepping down from his position, having joined the company in 2018, while chief studios officer Tim Heaton is also departing.

Heaton first joined Sega in 2009, originally as studio director for Creative Assembly, before being promoted to leadership when Post originally left. He took on his more recent role in 2020.

In a statement, the Sega group expressed its gratitude to both Dale and Heaton for their contributions to the business and "wishes them both well in the future."

Sega has been making changes to its European operations for several months now, most notably resulting in layoffs at Creative Assembly when upcoming multiplayer title Hyenas was cancelled.

At the time, the publisher said this was "in response to lower profitability of the European region."