Sega hires ex-Disney exec as head of global transmedia

Sega has appointed former Disney and Scopely executive Justin Scarpone as executive vice president and head of its newly established Global Transmedia Group.

Scarpone will begin his new role on April 1, and will oversee advancements across Sega's portfolio, including franchises such as Persona, Like a Dragon, and Angry Birds.

"I look forward to working with our team and partners around the world, harnessing the strength of Sega's rich IP to deliver new stories, innovative consumer products, and new entertainment services, all while putting our fan's and communities first," Scarpone wrote on LinkedIn.

Scarpone has three decades of experience in entertainment leadership roles, including 17 years at The Walt Disney Company where he oversaw the launches of Line: Disney Tsum Tsum, Kingdom Hearts, and Marvel Future Fight.

His most recent role was at Scopely, which he joined in 2019 as senior vice president and general manager of Asia.

He has since been working as an advisor for game development firm Amber Studio and Tokyo-based start-up AKA Virtual.

Sega's new global transmedia strategy was formed after the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which it described as having "served as a catalyst for significant growth in merchandising, animation, live entertainment, and other content and service categories."

"Sega aims to replicate this kind of success across its other intellectual property," the company said. "This kind of transmedia strategy will operate as a key growth pillar over the next decade."