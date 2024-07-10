Series Entertainment acquires mobile game studio Pixelberry Studios

Series Entertainment has acquired story-driven, episodic mobile game studio Pixelberry.

Series Entertainment – itself a game development company that "pioneer[s] the use of generative AI to transform imaginative ideas into unforgettable gaming experiences" – says the acquisition "signifies Series' strategy to build out its studio system to deliver a diverse catalog of different genres that leverage its world class development technology, the Rho Engine", the world’s first "AI-native, multimodal full-stack game creation platform".

Pixelberry – which is perhaps best known for its choose-your-own-adventure-style game, Choices: Stories You Play – will act "as the pillar for Series' strategy to build out its studio system and deliver a diverse catalog of games across several genres".

"Pixelberry has been a category leader in the interactive fiction genre," said Pany Haritatos, co-founder and CEO, Series Entertainment.

"We love story-based games and Choices has long been a leader in the genre. With our cutting-edge technology, we will be able to take Choices to the next level, with bigger books, new interactive features, and ever-improving story quality, all designed to serve the things the Choices community wants."

"It is an exciting new chapter for our studio and we look forward to empowering our creative teams through the Series Entertainment technology, which will allow us to bring to life a lot of our top fan requests, such as genre diversity, multiple love interests, main character customisation and more intricate story branches," the Pixelberry team added.