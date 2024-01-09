Second Dinner raises $100m in Series B funding round

Second Dinner has secured $100 million in a Series B funding round led by Griffin Gaming Partners.

The Marvel Snap developer has partnered with the investment firm, and will continue to operate independently.

It will use the investment to develop new titles, incubate an original IP, and continue growth.

"We want to make smart, targeted bets that leverage our strengths and give us space to build fresh, innovative games that we love and that we want to share with millions of players," Second Dinner's CCO Matt Wyble told GamesBeat.

Nick Tuosto, co-founder and managing director of Griffin Gaming Partners, added: "Second Dinner has assembled one of the strongest creative teams that we have ever come across. Marvel Snap adds to the management team's incredible track record of creating hit titles.

"We are thrilled to partner with Second Dinner to grow Marvel Snap and look forward to new titles developed by this ridiculously talented team."

Since its launch in October 2022, the game amassed $50 million in player spending and pulled in 18 million player downloads.