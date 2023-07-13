Santa Monica Studio and Guerilla Games wins big at Develop:Star Awards 2023
God of War Ragnarök took home three awards, Hi-Fi Rush and Roll 7 among the winners
The Develop:Star Awards took place last night, recognising the exceptional work of the games industry over the past year.
God of War Ragnarök from Santa Monica Studio took home three awards, including Best Game, Best Narrative, and Best Audio.
Guerilla’s Horizon Call of the Mountain — co-developed by UK studio Firesprite — won Best Visual Art and Best Technical Innovation.
This year’s ceremony introduced the Sustainability Star award, which was awarded to Ustwo Games. The studio also won Best Mobile Game for Desta: The Memories Between.
Other winners included independent developer Roll7, who won Best Studio, and Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks was awarded Best Original IP.
Guerilla Games, which is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, was given the Develop Star Award for their achievements in the gaming industry.
Dr Jo Twist OBE was honored with the Special Recognition Award for her decade of contributions to the industry. Twist recently stepped down from her role as CEO at UKIE after 11 years with the UK gaming trade group.
Read the full list of winners from the night below.
- Best Studio: Roll7
- Best Small Studio: Black Salt Games
- Best Game: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Publishing Star: Team17 Digital
- Best Mobile Game: Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games | Netflix
- Best Game Design: Vampire Survivors – Poncle
- Best Original IP: Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Visual Art: Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Audio: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best QA & Localisation: Keywords Studios
- Best Technical Innovation: Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine
- Best Creative Provider: Atomhawk
- Diversity Star: Dom Shaw – UKIE
- Sustainability Star: Ustwo Games
- Recruitment Star: Amiqus
- Talent Development Star:Sumo Group
- Marketing Star: NDreams
- Tomorrow’s Star: Shaye Poulton Richards – Interior Night
- The Develop Star Award: Guerrilla Games
- Special Recognition Award: Dr Jo Twist OBE
