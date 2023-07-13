Santa Monica Studio and Guerilla Games wins big at Develop:Star Awards 2023

The Develop:Star Awards took place last night, recognising the exceptional work of the games industry over the past year.

God of War Ragnarök from Santa Monica Studio took home three awards, including Best Game, Best Narrative, and Best Audio.

Guerilla’s Horizon Call of the Mountain — co-developed by UK studio Firesprite — won Best Visual Art and Best Technical Innovation.

This year’s ceremony introduced the Sustainability Star award, which was awarded to Ustwo Games. The studio also won Best Mobile Game for Desta: The Memories Between.

Other winners included independent developer Roll7, who won Best Studio, and Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks was awarded Best Original IP.

Guerilla Games, which is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, was given the Develop Star Award for their achievements in the gaming industry.

Dr Jo Twist OBE was honored with the Special Recognition Award for her decade of contributions to the industry. Twist recently stepped down from her role as CEO at UKIE after 11 years with the UK gaming trade group.

Read the full list of winners from the night below.

Best Studio: Roll7

Roll7 Best Small Studio: Black Salt Games

Black Salt Games Best Game: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment Publishing Star: Team17 Digital

Team17 Digital Best Mobile Game: Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games | Netflix

Desta: The Memories Between – Ustwo Games | Netflix Best Game Design: Vampire Survivors – Poncle

Vampire Survivors – Poncle Best Original IP : Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

: Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Visual Art: Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Audio: God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment Best QA & Localisation: Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Best Technical Innovation: Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games | Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine Best Creative Provider: Atomhawk

Atomhawk Diversity Star: Dom Shaw – UKIE

Dom Shaw – UKIE Sustainability Star: Ustwo Games

Ustwo Games Recruitment Star: Amiqus

Amiqus Talent Development Star: Sumo Group

Sumo Group Marketing Star: NDreams

Tomorrow’s Star: Shaye Poulton Richards – Interior Night

Shaye Poulton Richards – Interior Night The Develop Star Award: Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games Special Recognition Award: Dr Jo Twist OBE

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner of Develop:Brighton