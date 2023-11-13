Samwise Didier retires from Blizzard

Samwise Didier, senior art director at Blizzard Entertainment, has announced his retirement from the firm.

He's been with the developer since 1991 and is credited for the Warcraft name, based on his Dungeons and Dragons character during its conception.

Didier announced his exit on social media, and in his message, he said, "[Blizzard] became my second home. I learned almost everything I know about art there.

"I learned how to use a computer (I only knew Atari 2600 and Nintendo), I learned how to use Photoshop, I learned how to create UI and make thousands of buttons…I got to see my art come to life!”

His game credits include Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and WarCraft 3: Reforged.

Didier's retirement comes a week after Blizzard announced its next chapter for Warcraft, World of Warcraft: The Worldsoul Saga.