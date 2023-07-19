Overwatch 2 heads to Steam

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that hero shooter Overwatch 2 is heading to Steam.

The game's PC version was previously only available via Battle.net and will go live on Valve's platform on August 10.

President of Blizzard, Mike Ybarra, said in the announcement that the decision was attributed to a changing industry.

"As we've evolved, the industry has evolved too–gaming is no longer just for specific communities as it was when Battle.net launched over two decades ago, gaming is for everyone–and though we remain committed to continually investing in and supporting Battle.net, we want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our game."

Overwatch 2 on Steam will not change its availability on Battle.net. Users will still need to connect the shooter with a Battle.net account on Valve's platform.

Additionally, Blizzard said that a selection of its games will eventually become available on Steam.