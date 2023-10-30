Rovio Q3 revenue dips by 6%

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment released its earnings report today, posting a slight revenue decline. Here's what you need to know for the three months ended September 30.

The numbers

Revenue: €73 million (down 6% year-on-year)

Gross bookings: €67.5 million (down 5% year-on-year)

Operating income: €6.7 million (compared to a €8.6 million operating income for the period last year)

The highlights:

During the third quarter, three of Rovio's biggest games saw decreases in their gross bookings.

Angry Birds 2 generated €24 million in gross bookings; the figure is a decrease of 17% year-over-year.

Trailing a little behind that, Angry Birds Dream Blast's bookings hit €22 million, a growth of 27% year-on-year.

Angry Birds Friends, the firm's third-largest game, amassed €8 million in gross bookings, a dip of 4.6%. Angry Birds Journey's gross bookings dropped by 46% year-over-year to €3 million.

The firm reported that its daily active users were 3 million for the quarter compared to the 3.1 million figure of last year. Meanwhile, monthly active users numbered 18.3 million, compared to the 18.7 million figure of last year's quarter.

CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand addressed not only the firm's market performance but also its expectations as it became a part of Sega.

"In the third quarter of 2023, Rovio moved on to a new phase, as Sega gained control of 97.7% of Rovio's issued and outstanding shares.

"While the market dynamics continued to be weaker than last year, we remained disciplined in our own operations and focused on finding out synergies that our life with Sega may entail to bring out the best in Rovio," said Pelletier-Normand.

During the quarter, the firm did not release new titles. However, it aims to launch Moomin: Puzzle and Design in the first quarter of 2024.