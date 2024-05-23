Rolling Stone establishes new gaming vertical

Rolling Stone has returned to games media by launching a new section, Rolling Stone Gaming.

As reported by Game Developer, the section will be headed by senior gaming editor Christopher Cruz, who was previously an executive producer of the site's content studio which included its daily show Rolling Stone on Twitch.

Rolling Stone Gaming launched in partnership with ESL FaceIt Group owned by Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The PIF has previously purchased stakes in Capcom, Embracer, Nexon, and Nintendo over the past few years, in addition to Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Electronic Arts.

This isn't the first time that Rolling Stone has covered gaming. Back in 2016, it launched its gaming vertical Glixel with industry veteran John Davison as the site's general manager.

A year later, Glixel's San Francisco office was shut down and all of its staff were laid off.