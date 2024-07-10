Rogue Company developer removes all Dr Disrespect content

Free-to-play shooter Rogue Company has severed ties with Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm.

Whilst the live-action game hadn't received any content update for over a year, developer First Watch Game pulled all content affiliated with the streamer following reports Beahm had "inappropriate" communications with a minor.

The withdrawn content includes the $40 Dr Disrespect bundle which included a map and a Dr Disrespect skin. Any players affected will be refunded via the in-game currency, Rogue Bucks.

"We have disabled Dr. Disrespect content previously available on game," the developer explained via a post on X/Twitter.

"We will provide full Rogue Buck refunds to any impacted account this week."

Guy Beahm recently addressed the accusations relating to his Twitch ban in 2020, confirming he was banned when Twitch learned that he had messaged a minor in 2017.

“I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with,” he wrote in a social media post, describing them as “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

As a result of the allegations, game studio Midnight Society has parted ways with its co-founder and streamer Beahm, as well as gaming headset manufacturer, Turtle Beach. His YouTube channel has also now been demonetised.