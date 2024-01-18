Rocksteady co-founders create Hundred Star Games

Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have created a new London-based studio, called Hundred Star Games.

As reported by Polygon, which found the company's Great Place to Work profile, the studio is set to make AAA titles, employing 100 developers.

"Hundred Star Games is a video game start-up based in East London," the profile read. "Our ethos is of [sic] creating a small team of only 100 industry veterans and emerging talents, who are committed to crafting cutting-edge gaming experiences that inspire and captivate players worldwide."

Hill and Walker are listed as directors of the business on Endole, while the firm's page on Companies House also clarifies that it will be dealing with the "publishing of computer games" as well as development, which could indicate that the studio aims at either self-publishing or publishing the work of other developers.

Hundred Star Games seems to have already hired 25 staff, according to its Great Place to Work profile, and its website is live and open to prospective candidates, despite the studio not having been formally announced.

"With innovation at our core, we're dedicated to pushing boundaries, embracing diversity, and fostering a vibrant gaming community," the profile further read. "Our empowering company culture is unique to the industry which encourages leadership at all levels, accountability, team support, vulnerability, and connection.

Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker announced their departure from Rocksteady in October 2022, effective the following December.