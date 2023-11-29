Riot Games to establish new EMEA esports arena

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Riot Games has revealed its intentions to open a home of esports with a new facility in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region.

The Riot Games Arena will be located in Adlershof, Berlin; it will serve as a facility that will provide both in-person viewing and broadcasting of professional competition.

Riot Games Arena will host the League of Legends EMEA Championship, Valorant Champions Tour EMEA, and other competitive events as well.

"Creating a venue of this scale is a testament to our long-term dedication to continue developing the future of esports in EMEA for our fans, teams, and their players, and the facility will set us up for further success in the years to come," said Riot Games EMEA head of esports Alberto Guerrero.

Regarding esports, in August, it was reported that Riot Games' League of Legends esports division hadn't turned a profit.