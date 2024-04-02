Riot Games and Moonton Games settle IP legal battle

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Moonton Games and Riot Games have signed a settlement regarding their years-long dispute on IP rights.

The League of Legends maker has also withdrawn its lawsuits with the move.

This settlement comes after years in which Riot sued the Shanghai-based developer.

In 2017, the games firm filed a lawsuit against Moonton for "willful and bad faith infringement" of its intellectual property. The lawsuit was filed against Moonton's three titles: 2015's Magic Rush: Heroes, 2016's Legends: 5v5 MOBA, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

However, the case was dismissed as the court said it would be "better heard" in China. The reasoning was that Riot Games is a subsidiary of Tencent, and Moonton is a part of ByteDance.

Still, in May 2022, a new case was filed against the maker of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The case alleged that it repeatedly copied the title League of Legends: Wild Rift.

However, in November 2022, a California court blocked and dismissed the attempt to sue the Shanghai-based game studio.