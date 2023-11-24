Revolution Software wins big at Game Republic 20th Anniversary Awards

The winners of the Game Republic 20th Anniversary Awards have been announced, with Revolution Software taking home two accolades.

The York-based developer won Best Game Ever Made in Yorkshire and The North for Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, while co-founders Charles Cecil and Noirin Carmody were given the Games Legend award.

Double Eleven received two awards including Best Large Studio and Best Company Boss, which went to Kimberley Turner.

Huey Games won Best Small Studio, while Radical Forge took home the award for Best Mid-Sized Studio.

The Game Republic 20th Anniversary Awards took place last night at Tileyard North in Wakefield, with over 400 people in attendance.

The ceremony celebrated the success of studios and developers in Yorkshire and the North.

Here's the full list of winners:

Games Legend: Charles Cecil and Noirin Carmody, Revolution Software

Best Game Ever Made in Yorkshire and The North: Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars

Best Small Studio: Huey Games

Best Mid-Sized Studio: Radical Forge

Best Large Studio: Double Eleven

Best Game-Related Research: IGGI

Inclusivity Award: Sumo Group

Sustainability Award: Megaverse

Most Innovative Technology Award: Dreaming Methods

Best Company Boss: Kimberley Turner, Double Eleven

Studio Hero: Anne Van Der Merwe, Red Kite Games

Most Inspiring Course Leader: Matt Novak, University of Huddersfield

Community Player Award: Andrew Crawshaw, Thunkd

Photo credit: Johnny Carr