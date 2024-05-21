Report: Almost half of players use games as a form of self-expression

A new report has found that 46% of gamers play video games for the ability to create, use their imagination, and as a form of self-expression.

That's according to entertainment and gaming wiki Fandom, which published its fifth annual 2024 Inside Gaming Report on Monday.

Fandom surveyed 5,000 of its users from across the globe, and found that players using games as a form of self-expression has increased 10% year-on-year.

Of the top five different types of self-expression, character personalisation was the most popular at 76%, followed by usernames (48%) and gamer communication (35%).

The most popular motivation for playing games was to unwind and relieve stress, accounting for 54% of respondents.

Achievement and rank came in third at 40%, while 39% said they use gaming for social connection and community.

Other motivations included escapism (37%), challenge (33%), killing time and exploration (both at 31%), intellectual stimulation (20%), competition (18%), and control and ownership (10%).

The report also highlighted that players who feel that games allow them to be their true self are 30% more likely to spend time gaming than in previous years.

Games such as Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, The Sims, and Stardew Valley were highlighted as some of the titles players use to express themselves.

64% of those surveyed found it was easier to be themselves online than in person, while 80% claimed that their online personality was different from what they present in real life.