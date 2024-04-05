Relic hit with layoffs following sale from Sega

Relic Entertainment has announced redundancies following its sale from Sega last week.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the studio didn't specify the amount of employees who were let go. However, external development producer Robyn Smale said 41 people were affected by the decision.

"Letting people go was not an easy decision, and was made solely with the goal of providing Relic the best possible chance to survive in an increasingly volatile industry," the firm said.

"We are working closely with those affected providing severance packages, extended benefits, and outplacement support options. To those who we are saying goodbye to, we are deeply sorry that it has come to this. We thank you for everything you have done for our studio and our projects, and wish you all the best."

Having parted ways with Sega, Relic will transition to become an independent studio with an external investor, as the company shared on social media.

Last May, the Vancouver-based developer laid off 121 employees following a restructure. This decision was made "to ensure that maximum focus can be placed on Relic's core franchises," Sega said at the time.