Reef Creative Group acquires 70% stake in Bitmap Bureau

Reef Creative Group has purchased a 70% stake in UK game studio Bitmap Bureau.

Bitmap Bureau was established in 2016, based in Southhampton, and overseen by Matthew Cope and Mike Tucker.

It has released titles such as 88 Heroes, Ninja Shodown, and Battle Axe.

Reef Entertainment, a Reef Creative Group subsidiary, is developing two unannounced titles with Bitmap Bureau.

"Working as part of the Reef Creative Group gives us access to the funding, administration and publishing support we need to expand, study and concentrate on making the best retro titles out there for gamers everywhere," said Bitmap Bureau technical director Matt Cope.

"Our combined knowledge and expertise will allow us to make higher-quality games and retro physical collections than ever before."