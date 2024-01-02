Rebellion's Chris and Jason Kingsley receive CBEs in New Year's Honours list

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley and CTO Chris Kingsley have been made 'Commanders of the Order of the British Empire' in the King's New Year's Honours List.

The co-founders of the UK game developer had already received OBEs (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) in 2019 (for Chris) and 2012 (for Jason).

They've both received CBEs for services to the creative industries.

Rebellion is best known for the Sniper Elite series, which has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Overall, the brothers have worked on over 100 titles, including the likes of Aliens vs Predator, Zombie Army and Battlezone. Their studio has been running for over 30 years and boasts nearly 600 employees, mostly based in the UK.

Rebellion also works in publishing, film and TV production. It owns 2000 AD, which operates comic books including Judge Dredd.

Both Kingsleys have also supported the wider games industry as part of organisations including TGA and ScreenSkills. Last year, Jason Kingsley released the book 'Leading The Rebellion'.