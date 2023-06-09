Quantic Dream unveils indie publishing label Spotlight

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Quantic Dream has revealed the brand under which it will continue publishing indie games: Spotlight by Quantic Dream.

The new label was officially unveiled last night during Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live, where the company showed off trailers for its next two releases, Under The Waves and Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior.

Under The Waves was previously announced at Gamescom and is being developed by French developer Parallel Studio, which previously made Eqqo.

Meanwhile, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is the debut game from Sand Door Studio, another France-based development team.

In a subsequent press release, it was also announced that Spotlight by Quantic Dream will also publish Dustborn, the next title from Dreamfall Chapters studio Red Thread Games.

Quantic Dream first discussed its publishing ambitions with GamesIndustry.biz back in 2019, with its first release being Sea of Solitude by Berlin developer Jo-Mei.

The Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human studio has been working on restoring its reputation after a trio of exposés revealed allegations of a toxic workplace in 2018.

Quantic Dream denied these allegations and sued two of the three publications for libel, but only won against Le Monde.

The company was acquired by NetEase last year.