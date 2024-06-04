PSVR 2 PC adapter to launch on August 7

Sony is set to launch a PC adapter for its PlayStation VR 2 headset this August.

Scheduled for release on August 7, the adapter will give PSVR 2 players access to Steam's library of VR titles, which includes Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR, and more.

The adapter will be available from PlayStation's own store and "select retailers," Sony said, and will have a $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 price tag.

In order to have access to Steam's VR library from a PSVR 2, players will also need a DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4 (that needs purchasing separately), a Steam account, and a PC meeting the minimum requirements detailed in Sony's blog post.

"PSVR 2 was designed from the ground up specifically for PS5 – so you'll notice that some key features, like HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble), are not available when playing on PC," Sony's principal product manager Yasuo Takahashi clarified in the announcement.

He added: "While the most immersive way to experience PSVR 2 gaming remains on PS5, we hope players will enjoy the ability to play an expanded lineup of VR games on PC using the same headset."

The PSVR 2 launched on February 22, 2023 and sold just shy of 600,000 units in six weeks. The virtual reality headset hasn't been a breakaway success, with reports in March 2024 pointing to Sony halting production in order to clear its current backlog of unsold devices.