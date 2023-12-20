PS5 sales hit 50 million worldwide

PlayStation 5 has sold 50 million consoles worldwide, Sony has announced.

It achieved the feat on December 9th, 2023, which means the console is now tracking just one week behind the PlayStation 4. Back in July when the console hit the 40 million mark, it was tracking two months behind PS4.

The PS5's launch was hampered by severe stock issues driven by a worldwide shortage of components, which meant the console was consistently out of stock for its first two years on the market.

It follows a bumper November for PS5 in Europe, with sales up 376% over November 2022. The console has also been discounted several times this year as Sony tries to hit 25 million PS5 shipments this financial year.

However, PS5 sales did fall slightly in the US during November year-on-year. This is because PS5 stock issues started to be resolved in the US during November 2022, causing a significant spike in sales.

“Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers from PlayStation Studios and our partners,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

“We’re grateful for all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we’re thrilled that this is the first holiday season since launch that we have a full supply of PS5 consoles – so anyone who wants to get one can get one.”