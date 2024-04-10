Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PowerWash Simulator maker FuturLab joins Miniclip Group

CEO Kirsty Rigden will continue overseeing the development team while it retains creative control

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

UK game studio FuturLab has joined digital entertainment firm Miniclip.

The PowerWash Simulator maker will continue having creative control over its game development and studio operations.

FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden will also remain in her position overseeing the team.

"We're proud to say that we are now part of the Miniclip family! It's exciting for us to charter a course that brings Miniclip into the PC/console space," said Rigden.

"This new security will allow us to bring you many more great games in the years to come."

Meanwhile, Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri said, "In March, we proudly welcomed the award-winning game studio, FuturLab, to the Miniclip Group. The success of PowerWash has catapulted the studio into a genre leader and pioneer in the market for games that soothe."

Related topics
Business FuturLab Miniclip
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.