Pokémon Go downloaded over 678m times globally

Pokémon Go has been downloaded over 678 million times globally since its 2016 release.

According to Data.ai's latest findings, published last week, a quarter of downloads (164 million) came from the United States, Pokémon Go's biggest market. Niantic's title is currently the fourth most downloaded game of all time in the country.

Globally, Pokémon Go is the No. 18 mobile game ranked by all-time total downloads, across iOS and Android.

The title remained within the top 20 games by average monthly active users globally on iOS and Android during the first half of 2023. When ranked by country, Pokémon Go was at No. 3 for both the US and the UK during H1 2023.

Pokémon Go has been downloaded nearly 19 million times in the UK, climbing to No. 3 of the MAU rank in 2022 and for the first half of 2023.