Monster Hunter Now hits 10m downloads

The Niantic RPG originally reached 5 million downloads within a week of its release

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Niantic has announced that its location-based RPG, Monster Hunter Now, has been downloaded 10 million times.

The mobile title reached the milestone a month after its global release.

Niantic COO Kei Kawai said, "We are delighted that so many people from all over the world have been playing our game in the first month since its global release."

During the game’s debut week, it amassed 5 million downloads.

Two weeks prior, it was reported that the monster hunting title generated $14 million in player earnings, making it Niantic’s fourth-highest-grossing game release.

