Monster Hunter Now hits 10m downloads

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Niantic has announced that its location-based RPG, Monster Hunter Now, has been downloaded 10 million times.

The mobile title reached the milestone a month after its global release.

Niantic COO Kei Kawai said, "We are delighted that so many people from all over the world have been playing our game in the first month since its global release."

During the game’s debut week, it amassed 5 million downloads.

Two weeks prior, it was reported that the monster hunting title generated $14 million in player earnings, making it Niantic’s fourth-highest-grossing game release.