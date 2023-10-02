Monster Hunter Now amasses $14m in player spending

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Monster Hunter Now has generated $14 million in player earnings.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, per data.ai, the Niantic title inspired by Capcom's RPG series amasses earnings weeks after launching on September 14.

According to data from Sensor Tower, the lion's share of the mobile title's earnings were from the iOS market, as it brought in $12 million. Meanwhile, Google Play's player spending was $2 million.

Monster Hunter Now revenue makes it Niantic's fourth-highest gross game launch.

Niantic reported that the new mobile game hit over 5 million downloads within a week of its release.