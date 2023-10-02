If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monster Hunter Now amasses $14m in player spending

The Niantic location-based game based hits the revenue figure weeks after launching

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Monster Hunter Now has generated $14 million in player earnings.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, per data.ai, the Niantic title inspired by Capcom's RPG series amasses earnings weeks after launching on September 14.

According to data from Sensor Tower, the lion's share of the mobile title's earnings were from the iOS market, as it brought in $12 million. Meanwhile, Google Play's player spending was $2 million.

Monster Hunter Now revenue makes it Niantic's fourth-highest gross game launch.

Niantic reported that the new mobile game hit over 5 million downloads within a week of its release.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.