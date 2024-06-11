Not live from Los Angeles | Microcast

The latest episode of the GI Microcast is now available on the podcasting platform of your choice, or you can watch it below, and discusses the biggest news of the past week.

This week, Christopher Dring is in Los Angeles to give us a sense of what's happening on the ground among all the showcases of the past week. He joins James Batchelor to discuss some of the biggest reveals from Xbox and Summer Game Fest, as well as the variety of games on display across all the digital events.

We also talk about how the physical side of these events are growing and how they might evolve in future, and why PlayStation's Lego Horizon Adventues is coming to Nintendo Switch.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.