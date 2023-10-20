Noodle Cat Games raises $12m in Series A funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Noodle Cat Games has closed a $12 million Series A funding round.

The studio intends to use the investment towards expanding its team and accelerate the development of its debut title.

Hiro Capital led the funding, while Sony Innovation Fund, Krafton, and Makers Fund also participated in the round.

Noodle Cat was established last year by former Epic Games lead systems designer David Hunt, former principal programmer Michael Noland, and former Epic head of publishing Ed Zobrist. They serve as CEO, CTO, and business advisor, respectively.

"The game industry is ripe for a revolution in how we work - a revolution that maximizes individual creative impact, leading to better games and greater team satisfaction," said Hunt.

"We're excited at the opportunity this fundraising round gives us to fully execute on building awesome games in pursuit of a better future for the industry."

In November 2022, Noodle Cat raised $4.1 million in seed funding.