Nitro Games raises €3.5m in agreement with Digital Extremes

Nitro Games has raised €3.5 million to continue development of its mobile adaptation of Warframe.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, Finnish free-to-play developer signed a further agreement with Warframe developer Digital Extremes following an investment of €1.2 million in August 2023.

The companies first agreed to a deal back in July 2021, with the total funding having now reached approximately €12.5 million.

The mobile version of Warframe is expected to be completed sometime this year.

"This agreement follows Nitro Games' strategy, where in addition to developing games based on its own IP, the company also offers its services to selected customers," the studio said.

Digital Extremes is focusing on development and building on the success of Warframe after closing its publishing division alongside a round of layoffs last year.