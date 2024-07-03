Nintendo says AI "can be more creative", but "also recognises that it has issues"

Nintendo says that while it recognises generative AI is a "hot topic" and may lead to technological developments, it currently plans to "deliver value that is unique to [Nintendo] and cannot be created through technology alone".

Addressing investors via a recent Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was also cautious about AI technology's ongoing "issues with intellectual property rights", and stressed that he remained confident in the company's "decade of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences".

"In the game industry, AI-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so game development and AI technology have always been closely related," Furukawa said, as translated by Tweak Town.

"Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognise that it has issues with intellectual property rights.

"Our company has decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers. While we are flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be created through technology alone."

